Arc of Gibson, Pike Co. Announce Merger

Two agencies that specialize in serving individuals with intellectual and development disabilities are planning to integrate. The Arc of Gibson County and the Ark of Pike County say they will merge on July 13th to become the Arc of Southwest Indiana.

According to the two agencies, both have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship for over 30 years, most recently with executive oversite from Stan Keeps, who will remain CEO of the Arc Southwest Indiana.

The combined agency employes 200 staff spanning across six counties in Southwest Indiana.

