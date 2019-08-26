Arc of Evansville Child Life Center Ceasing Operations in October

The Arc of Evansville announces plans to cease operations at Evansville’s Child Life Center in October.

The announcement came down Monday, and organization leaders say families and staff have all been notified.

The center opened in 1993 and over the years has worked to promote its inclusion philosophy with other centers in the area. But, the Board of Directors and leaders within the organization say it’s time to switch its focus to other resources and services to continue helping those with disabilities.

The organization is expecting significant changes in the services it offers and how it helps those with disabilities find employment.

That’s why executive leadership and the Board of Directors say it’s best to devote all resources to serve those with developmental or intellectual disabilities in other ways.

They also say they understand this is disrupting families with children currently enrolled in preschool or child care through CLC. That’s why staff plan to work with the 4C of Southern Indiana, Inc., to help families find other programs. Staff from that group will spend time at the CLC each day from now until August 30, to help with the transition.

Operations at The Child Life Center will cease at 5:30 p.m. on October 25, 2019.

