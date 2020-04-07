Over 1,000 New Cases Confirmed in Illinois; Death Toll at 380

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 1,287 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the case total to 13,549.

In addition, there have been 73 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 380.

The department has tested 68,732 people statewide.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 7:

Saline: 2

Gallatin: 1

Wabash: 1

