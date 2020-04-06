Apps Perfect for the Contained

You thought your global pandemic outfit was going to look like something from Mad Max, but it actually turned out to be more like your pajamas…

And since we’re home practicing “social distancing”, our virtual world has become more and more important for staying in contact, doing work from home, and keeping entertained.

Here are the apps to download while we all collectively adjust to our unique situations.

First up, Tik Tok.

It’s times like these when we all need a dose of good content, and this app encourages different generations to pump out creative work.

Tik Tok combines all of the things you loved about Vine and Music.ly (probably because that’s how Tik Tok started), and offers a multitude of content that appeals to anyone from dancing, to singing, cosplay, comedy and more.

For gamers, there’s a Choose Your Own Adventure app in town that is run by an advanced artificial intelligence using a massive deep neural network…

A.I. Dungeon is a world of infinite new content and adventure.

Any action you take, anything you say and anywhere you choose to go, this limitless text adventure will while away several of those hours of “restricted living”.

Some other great apps to have for now?

Door Dash has a ton of local restaurants that are still trying to feed the community, while surviving the lack of seated customers.

You can watch your driver’s progress so you know exactly when to expect them, and they’ll already be paid, so you can wait to open the door after they leave.

And finally, we all need to just stay calm…there’s an app for that too!

“Calm” is a meditation and relaxation aid, promises to help users sleep better, boost confidence and reduce stress and anxiety, all with the help of guided meditations, soothing music, and bedtime stories.

They offer a 10 day free trial with tons of content!

Fall asleep to a story of walking through the meadow, or just take deep breaths and remind yourself (as you listen to a unique 10 minute guided meditation) that we’re all in this together, and it won’t last forever.

Comments

comments