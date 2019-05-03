Applications to Grow and Process Hemp in Illinois Available

Illinois is open for hemp business. Applications to grow and process hemp can be found on the state’s Department of Agriculture website.

The online app went live after lawmakers approved rules for hemp production in early April. Governor J.B. Pritzker is hoping the state can tap into revenue from the billion dollar hemp industry.

Farmers say the new crop could lead to the creation of many hemp-related businesses around the state.

Farmer Hubert Utt says, “Anybody that wants to get on the internet and look up hemp they can see the thousands of items that can be made out of the industrial fiber hemp.”

Illinois was a major producer of hemp until it became illegal in 1937.

Pritzker says the opportunity for farmers to grow and process hemp would keep Illinois moving forward in hopes of improving the economy.

