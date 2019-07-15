Applications for Deer Hunting Now Being Accepted

Applications for the 2019 Deer Management Draw Hunts are now being accepted.

The applications can be accessed by clicking here. Applications are only available online and close August 26th.

Applicants must possess any valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application, excluding an apprentice license, and must be Indiana residents who will be 18 years of age by the date of the first hunt.

Applications must be selected by the deadline.

After applications have been submitted, hunters will be selected through a randomized computer drawing.

Click here for the drawing results on August 30th.

