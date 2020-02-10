Applications Available for Criminal Expungement

Anyone with a criminal history in Madisonville, Kentucky may have the opportunity to have that information expunged.

On Monday, the Kentucky Bar Association allowed anyone to apply for criminal expungement. Currently, there are 61 felonies eligible for expungement.

Now that nearly every employer performs background checks it’s more important than ever to take advantage of available resources.

Officials say this is a great way to get a clean slate if you are looking for a fresh start.

Angela Carter, Madisonville Community College Director of Adult Education, says, “It will allow individuals who maybe have a record that has prohibited them from finding employment, or enrolling in college classes that they have wanted to, if they wanted to work in healthcare, if they have a record, they’ve been unable to do that.”

Anyone that missed Monday’s hearing can apply online or in person.

