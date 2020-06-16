Applications Being Accepted for Women’s Fund Grant Program

The Vanderburgh Community Foundation is accepting online applications for the Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County grants program.

Grant applications are due before 11 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and must be completed online via the Foundation’s website.

In addition, six grants will be awarded to organizations working to improve the quality of life for Vanderburgh County families.

The Women’s Fund will award two $25,000 Impact Grants and four $10,000 Finalist Grants at their annual meeting in November. Funded programs and projects must begin within six months of the award and be completed within two years from the date the grant is received.

Nonprofit organizations deemed tax-exempt under sections 501(c)(3) and 509(a) of the Internal Revenue Code and from governmental agencies serving Vanderburgh County are encouraged to apply.

Nonprofit organizations that are not classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity may be considered, provided the proposal is charitable, and meets the criteria described on the Foundation’s website.

Details about the Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County grants program and the application are located online.

Comments

comments