Appeals on Wheels Program Comes to USI

The Indiana Court of Appeals made a stop at the University of Southern Indiana Monday. These events give students the chance to see what goes on inside a courtroom.

The Court of Appeals hears arguments across Indiana giving Hoosiers a chance to observe real-world issues that the court faces. The ‘Appeals on Wheels’ program gives the audience a chance to see some of Indiana’s best attorneys in their element as they observed each side of the legal arguments.

Court officials say they brought this case to Evansville because it hit so close to home.

Indiana Court of Appeals Judge John Baker says, “One of the beautiful things about our court is that we’re not as emotionally involved as maybe the trial courts would be, because we have more distance. And, but we chose to come here because we wanted to make it easier for the parties to have access to us. And also we wanted to have a case that we thought was going to be interesting to the students.”

This was the 17th Appeals on Wheels event hosted this year.

