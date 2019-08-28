Appeals Court Upholds Block on Indiana Abortion Law

An Indiana state law remains partially blocked following a court ruling.

On Tuesday, the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a previous court decision to block part of a 2017 Indiana law in relation to abortions in the state. The 2-1 majority ruling blocked part of the law that would require parents to be given notice of any planned abortion for underage girls, even in cases where their daughter doesn’t need their consent. The court ruled that it put “undue burden” on the minor.

The law was passed in 2017 and a preliminary injunction was put into place in 2018.

