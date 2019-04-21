App Supports Healthy Hoosier Families, Fights Infant Mortality

Hoosier mothers can now text a cell phone app for information on services for a healthy pregnancy and child.

The Mom’s Helpline texting service is a tool lawmakers say can help fight to reduce Indiana infant mortality rate. Mom’s helpline specialist are certified insurance navigators who can enroll callers in health insurance programs including medicaid.

Users can receive referrals through a text reply providing a link to services.

Access the MOMS Helpline by text message at 844-666-7898 for English and 844-737-6262 for Spanish.

