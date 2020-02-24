Antique Cannon Stolen From American Legion Post in Cannelton, IN

Authorities in the city of Cannelton Indiana are investigating an unusual burglary that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Someone broke into the American Legion Post 142 – but it wasn’t money that was taken.

Instead, a 100-year-old cannon that has been used by the post since 1919 was the target of the theft.

The cannon is named “The Pat B,” after a member named Patrick Bunner – a member who lost his battle with cancer.

People there say that they are just hoping that someone will return the cannon.

Whoever stole the cannon has been given the opportunity to return the cannon without any repercussions.

Anyone with information on the cannon, or on the thief of the cannon, is asked to call the Cannelton City Police at (812) 547-2111.

