Anti-Trump and Pro-Trump Rally to Take Place Tuesday

A day ahead of the planned House vote on impeachment, there will be two rallies Tuesday that span both sides of the debate in Evansville and Owensboro.

Activists will gather outside the Evansville and Owensboro Federal Courthouse from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 for the ‘No One Is Above the Law’ rally.

The rally is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds President Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections.

Protestors will demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections. Congress must show that no one—including the President —is above the law.

The second rally, ‘We Stand With the President’, will be held outside the Evansville Federal Courthouse the same day at 5 p.m.

State Senator Jim Tomes and others will be rallying with people, asked to bring Trump signs and flags to talk about their support for the president.

Comments

comments