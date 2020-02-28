Anti-Immigration Bill in Kentucky Hits Wall of Opposition

An anti-immigration bill that opponents have dubbed a “family separation bill” because it requires Kentucky state agencies to help immigration agents deport families is getting some opposition Friday night.

Faith leaders calling on Kentucky lawmakers to stop what they call anti-immigration legislation. At issue is Senate Bill 1 which would support the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The bill passed in the state senate and is now awaiting approval in the Kentucky House. Opponents say the legislation is fear-based and puts immigrants at a higher risk of detention and deportation.

Faith leaders rallied in the state’s Capitol on Thursday delivering a letter to lawmakers from more than 300 faith leaders opposing the bill.

Reverend Ryan Eller says the goal of the letter was to encourage lawmakers yet to make up there mind to take a pause and for those supporting the bill to reconsider.

Stay with 44News as we continue to follow Kentucky Senate Bill 1 and its progress.

