Another Henderson Habitat Theft

A tri-state non-profit is hit for the third time in seven months. The Henderson Habitat for Humanity took to Facebook showing damage to their new box truck. According to the video posted, vandals tore-apart the underneath of the truck and possibly stole several of the parts. In the video, you can see pieces of the truck thrown several yards from the truck. The incident likely happened sometime over the weekend at the habitat office on Third Street. The damage follows to different incidents of tools being stolen from the non-profit in recent months.

