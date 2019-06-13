Another Dirty Needle Found at Local Park

A dirty needle was found at one tri-state park and community leaders are upset about it.

What’s more concerning, this is the second time a needle has been found at Garvin Park in Evansville. People who use the park and live nearby want more to be done to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Evansville Parks and Recreation employees are doing their best to keep the park clean but the buildup of trash and dangerous litter is causing some concern, especially for children and their safety.

You hear about big cities and Fentanyl being on the playground and kids touching it,” said concerned mother Whitney Autry. “That crossed my mind, but in a very background not taking it too serious. Now I guess I will.

All local parks are frequently cleaned by groundskeepers. The non-profit group “Keep Evansville Beautiful” routinely holds massive cleanup efforts here in Evansville.

Comments

comments