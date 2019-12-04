Another Arctic Blast on the Horizon

The beautiful and dry weather continues for Tri-State as we conclude midweek. Enjoy the calm weather while it last because wetter conditions will be rolling back into the area by Thursday night. The evidence of rainy weather on the way will be seen as soon as Thursday morning. Temperatures will rebound out of the lower-30s into the 40s by mid-morning. In addition to the warming trend, clouds will move back into the region. Most of Thursday will remain rain-free. Unfortunately, a repeat of Wednesday’s blue skies is out of the question with increasing cloud coverage throughout the afternoon and evening.

By late Thursday evening showers will push back into the region. By and large, expect light-to-moderate rain to move in waves from the southwest to the northeast. The heaviest of the rainfall will move across the Kentucky counties during the early morning hours. By Friday afternoon we begin to dry out. We can possible collect 0.05 of an inch.

After the passage of the cold front temperatures will dip back into the lower-50s. By the time skies clear it will be well after sunset.

Temperatures fall into the upper-40s for Saturday afternoon with mostly clear skies. Sunday will remain dry. However, by midday Sunday clouds will once again build into the region out in front of our next storm system. The next cold front that will move across the region could be very interesting. According to the Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Temperature Outlook, temperatures will trend lower than average in lieu of the next arctic blast.

The day of transition appears to be Monday. Widespread rainfall will move into the area. Simultaneously a deep pool of cold Canadian air will be nosing into Tri-State. These two ingredients could merge and we could be looking at another chance of rain changing over to a wintry mix and eventually snowfall by late-Monday into Tuesday. The possibility of frozen precipitation is still five days out. The confidence is higher when it comes to the temperatures taking a slashing out of the upper-50s on Sunday afternoon into the upper-20s for highs on Tuesday. We will continue to keep a close eye on the next week’s winter weather potential dangerously cold temperatures.

