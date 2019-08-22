Anonymous Tip Leads to Drugs Arrests in Posey County

An anonymous tip lands two people behind bars on drug charges, including a fugitive from another Tri-State county. That tip led authorities to an apartment on Locust Street in Poseyville, where they discovered 42-year-old fugitive Christy Smith and 29-year-old Anthony Crawley, so they began searching the home.

They say they discovered more than 30 grams of methamphetamine along with other controlled substances and paraphernalia. Investigators say during their interview with Smith, she admitted to recently picking up two ounces of meth from someone in Louisville and delivering one ounce to a buyer in Evansville. She also reportedly admitted to dealing meth almost daily for the last several months.

Smith and Crawley are facing several charges including possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance among others.

Smith could face 10 to 30 years in prison if convicted and Crawley could face 3 to 16 years if he’s found guilty.

Posey County Sheriff’s deputies, Indiana State Police, the Posey County Drug Task Force and the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Task Force took part in this investigation and these arrests.

“This is another example of the continued effort by all local law enforcement to rid our community of drugs,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “It

all started with an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen. Because of that tip, and the excellent investigative work of our local law enforcement agencies, a large quantity of drugs have been removed from our community and those responsible will now be held accountable.”

Both suspects appeared in court Thursday, where bond was set at $500,000 for Smith and $150,000 for Crawley. They are set to be back in court on September 17.

