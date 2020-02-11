Annual Wine & Fries Event to Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley is hosting its annual Wine & Fries Event on Friday, February 28. The event is from 6-10 p.m. and will be held at the Tropicana Evansville Riverfront Event Center.

Guests will enjoy wine, dancing, dueling pianos, and of course, McDonald’s World Famous Fries during an evening that supports Ronald McDonald House Charities’ mission to keep families close. Wine tastings, wine pull, silent auction, and food stations will also be part of the evening’s festivities. Ronald McDonald is also joining in on the fun as a celebrity guest at this year’s event.

Tickets are $75 individually, or a pair may be purchased for $100. Click here to purchase tickets.

