Annual Santa Run 5k and Walk Planned for Dec. 7th

Up to a thousand jolly St. Nicks will be taking over Evansville’s eastside for the Rotary’s annual Santa Run 5k and 1 Mile Family Fun Walk.

The event is December 7th starting from the Buffalo Trace Eykamp Boy Scout Center starting at 9 am and running through the nearby neighbors.

Runners and walkers can join in the festive fun with the Santa costume the Rotary Club of Evansville gives to each person who registers.

This year the race will benefit the Easter Seals in Evansville.

You can sign up for the race online ahead of the event or register in-person on the day of the race.

Comments

comments