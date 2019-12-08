Annual Cram the Cruiser Fundraiser Returns

Kentucky residents had the chance to give back at area grocery stores on Sunday.

Kentucky State Police’s annual food drive, “Cram the Cruiser,” got underway across the Bluegrass including in Owensboro.

State Troopers were on hand across Kentucky looking to fill their cruisers with donated goods.

Organizers say the annual food drive gathers thousands of pounds of food for families.

“Just simply generate the idea of giving,” said KSP Trooper Corey King. “This is the right time of year to do it and there’s nobody who knows your community more than your law enforcement.”

This year, KSP partnered with several local food pantries, churches and various grocery stores.

