Annual Autumn Walk Returns

An annual walk is raising awareness and promoting public involvement about multiple sclerosis.

Hundreds turned out at Harrison High School for the Autumn Walk on Sunday.

The one-mile walk included a silent auction and pledges from local businesses supporting MS awareness.

Organizers say they’re thankful for the community’s support.

“It’s a great day to bring the community together to support individuals living with multiple sclerosis and their families,” said Debbie Hebbeler, Executive Director at Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Lunch was also provided today free of cost. If you missed this years walk , the event will be held again next year.

