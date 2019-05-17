Animal Tales Return to EVPL!

Looking for something fun (and sneakily educational) to do with your kids this Summer?

Good news from Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library:

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is hosting a unique experience for children to get up close with a variety of creatures this summer.

EVPL is once again bringing Animal Tales to five of our locations. This year’s Animal Tales program is Creatures of the Galaxy, featuring a variety of exotic animals from all around the world that can be found throughout the cosmos.

For the first time in the history of Animal Tales, a special sensory friendly version of their program will be hosted at EVPL North Park. Animals featured in this program will be chosen with the needs of those with sensory sensitivity in mind. This program will be limited in participants and registration can be done on the EVPL website.

Event details:

Friday, Jun. 7

10:00 – 11:00 am

EVPL Central

Friday, Jun. 7

2:00 – 3:00 pm

EVPL Red Bank

Friday, Jun. 7

6:30 – 7:30 pm

EVPL North Park*

Saturday, Jul. 20

10:00 – 11:00 am

EVPL Oaklyn

Saturday, Jul. 20

2:00 – 3:00 pm

EVPL McCollough

*Indicates registration required. To register, please visit evpl.org/events.

Registration is not required for Animal Tales at EVPL Central, EVPL Red Bank, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL McCollough.

