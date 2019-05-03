Animal Gas Chamber Ban Receives Positive Feedback

A bill banning the use of gas chambers in animal shelters across Indiana receives positive feedback from animal activist groups.

The Humane Society of the United States commended Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb for signing House Enrolled Act 1615. The bill mandates that the shelter only utilizes humane methods, namely those that causes painless loss of consciousness and death.

The use of gas chambers is a controversial method. If the gas chamber is old or not well calibrated it can take much longer before the animal loses consciousness.

Animal activist organizations like HSUS are dedicated to ending inhumane euthanasia procedures. According to HSUS, Ohio, Wyoming, Missouri, and Utah are states known to still actively use gas chambers in animal shelters.

Indiana is the 28th state to ban gas chambers entirely.

