Angela Davis to Deliver 2020 Nelson Mandela Social Justice Day Keynote at USI

Dr. Angela Davis will deliver the 2020 Nelson Mandela Social Justice Day keynote at USI, on Wednesday.

A distinguished professor, activist and social justice advocate, Dr. Davis is set to give the “Democracy and Civil Engagement” keynote address for the University of Southern Indiana’s Nelson Mandela Social Justice Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 6 p.m.

The keynote address will be given by Davis at Carter Hall, which is located in University Center West on USI’s campus. A map displaying Carter Hall on USI’s campus can be viewed here.

Dr. Davis is the author of nine books and has lectured throughout the United States as well as Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and South America. She draws upon her own experiences in the early 1970s, as a person who spent 18 months in jail and on trial, after being placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List” for a crime she did not commit.

Davis has also conducted extensive research on a number of issues related to race, gender, and imprisonment. Her most recent book is titled “Freedom is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement.”

You can find more information on Dr. Angela Davis and Nelson Mandela Social Justice Day on USI’s website here.

Comments

comments