EvansvilleIndiana
Angel Mounds State Historic Site Receives Reaccreditation
Angel Mounds Historic Site in Evansville was awarded reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.
The American Alliance of Museums first accredited Angel Mounds in 1988, according to a news release. All museums undergo reaccreditation prices at least every decade to maintain their status.
The alliance analyzes a museum’s missing and goals., and how well it is achieving them, and how a museum meets best practices that are generally agreed upon in the museum industry, according to the press release.
About 1,100 of the nation’s estimated 33,00 museums are accredited.