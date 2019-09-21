Angel Mounds Holds Four Winds Native American Show

A Tri-State historic site is sharing a bit of local history with the community.

Angel Mounds spent the day celebrating native American arts with their four winds Native American show.

The event included dancers, singers and native American artists.

After 6 years, site managers say they decided to bring the show back for the public to learn more about the historic sites history.

“This is the 80th anniversary of Angel Mounds, to being purchased and saved by Eli Lilly, so we wanted to make it a special year,” said Angel Mounds Historic Site Manager Mike Linderman.

Event organizers say they plan to continue the event for years to come.

