A high-profiled Indiana high school football program has a vacancy at head coach.

Andy Hape, who coached Evansville Reitz for seven seasons, has resigned.

In a statement on the West Side Nut Club’s Facebook page, Hape explained what led to this decision.

Reitz, under Coach Hape, won 56 games and led the team to two IHSAA Sectional titles in 2014 and 2016.

