Andy Beshear Sworn in as Governor in Frankfort

During a private ceremony at midnight Tuesday, Democrat Andy Beshear became Kentucky’s 63rd governor. Governor Beshear’s family and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and her family attended the ceremony.

In an intense battle, Beshear defeated Republican Matt Bevin in last month’s election, overcoming the bluegrass state’s GOP leanings and Bevin’s ties to President Donald Trump with a disciplined campaign that stuck to “kitchen-table” issues that he said mattered most to Kentuckians.

Tuesday morning, Kentucky teachers served as the grand marshals in the inauguration parade in Frankfort.

A public swearing-in ceremony will start at 1 p.m. Central Time on the state capitol steps.

Following that, Kentuckians are encouraged to attend the balls.

You can watch the live swearing-in ceremony below, courtesy of KET.

