Andy Beshear, Matt Bevin to Face Off in Televised Debates

Attorney General Andy Beshear has agreed to five separate televised debates with Governor Matt Bevin. From October 3rd to October 29th, Beshear and Bevin will face off against one another throughout Kentucky.

The televised debates will include:

October 3rd: Televised debate with WPSD Local 6 and the Paducah Chamber of Commerce in Paducah

October 15th: Televised debate with WKYT and the League of Women Voters in Lexington

October 26th: Televised debate with WLKY and the League of Women Voters in Louisville

October 28th: Televised Debate with KET in Lexington

October 29th: Televised Debate with WLWT and Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights

Additionally, Jacqueline Coleman is agreeing to participate in the televised KET debate for lieutenant governor candidates on October 21st.

