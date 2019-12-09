Andy Beshear Looks to Bring Public Together for Inauguration Events

Both the inside and outside of the capital are decorated with lights, garland, and flowers for the big day.

Everyone is busy making sure things are in perfect place ahead of the big events tomorrow, and that includes Governor-elect Andy Beshear and his family.

After a contentious campaign between Beshear and soon-to-be-former Governor Matt Bevin, a close win at the polls and a call for the recanvassing of the votes by Bevin, tomorrows events will focus on unity.

Naming his transition “Team Kentucky”, Beshear says he is looking to bring people together to celebrate the state and work towards a better Bluegrass for all.

With that in mind, Beshear has made the inauguration events more accessible and open to the public than they have been in years past.

Kentuckians will be able to join Beshear and his family for events, kicking off at 7:30 a.m. EST with a breakfast at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, followed by a parade from the museum to the steps of the capitol.

