Andy Beshear Announces Lawsuits Against 23 Drug Companies

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is taking action against 23 drug manufacturers for skyrocketing prices of more than 100 prescription drugs, including drugs to treat diabetes, epilepsy, and cancer.

In Franklin Circuit Court, Beshear filed suit against three of the largest insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Sanofi-Aventis, and Novo Nordisk for diving up insulin prices.

He is also one of 43 attorney generals in a federal lawsuit targeting Teva Pharmaceuticals, plus 19 other drug manufacturers, and 15 senior executives for inflating generic drug prices.

In both lawsuits, Beshear demands the companies correct their exploitive conduct, discharge their ill-gotten gains and pay civil penalties to the state.

