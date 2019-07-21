An Intermission From the Heat

The final full week of July is upon us, meaning we are over the halfway point of the summer season. For those wanting a taste of autumn air, this upcoming week may be the forecast you need. However, the cooler air comes with an obstacle of showers and storms for your Monday morning. Scattered storms and showers will exist throughout the predawn hours and effect your Monday morning commute. These cluster of storms will be associated with a cold front that will swipe through the area completely by the early afternoon hours.

Some of these storms that develop later in the morning towards the afternoon hours could reach strong to severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of our southeastern counties under a 1 out of 5 with the Severe Threat Index. The primary concerns with these stronger storms will be heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

The storms and showers will conclude for the Tri-State just in time for your evening commute. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 70s along with a northerly component to the wind. If that is not fall-like enough for you, Tuesday morning will be quite the chilly one at least for July standards. By your morning commute on Tuesday some areas around the Tri-State will plummet into the mid-50s. Those type of readings could flirt with some record low temperatures.

As we progress through the workweek we will enjoy below-average temperatures that will accompanied with sunny conditions. Reality eventually sets back in by next weekend as the mercury retracts back to the upper-80s but the dry weather will continue.

