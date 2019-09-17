An Evening of Art

The Evansville African American Museum is hosting a very special event next week…

An evening of curated gallery talks from 2 locally known artists: Billy Twymon & Dr. Thomas Stratton.

The evening will also feature the work of Varnette Honeywood whose work has been featured on The Cosby Show.

$5 Adults

$3 Children

Free admission for members

RSVP (812) 423-5188

And save the date: November 16 is the “Colour of Humanity Gala: Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance”.

