An Evening of Art
The Evansville African American Museum is hosting a very special event next week…
An evening of curated gallery talks from 2 locally known artists: Billy Twymon & Dr. Thomas Stratton.
The evening will also feature the work of Varnette Honeywood whose work has been featured on The Cosby Show.
$5 Adults
$3 Children
Free admission for members
RSVP (812) 423-5188
And save the date: November 16 is the “Colour of Humanity Gala: Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance”.
