Americans Set to Spend Millions for July 4

Americans are ready to shell out a lot of green to celebrate the red, white and blue. Researchers say, July 4 is the top drinking holiday in the United States adding, Americans will spends roughly $1 billion on beer alone this Independence Day.

The cash flow doesn’t stop there. Americans will also spend an additional $6.7 billion on hotdogs and hamburgers. People will spend over $5 million on American flags imported from China.

The amount spent on beer and food is down from last year’s numbers but the average cost to celebrate America’s birthday adds up to about $73 per person.

Comments

comments