Americans Could Receive $2,000 for Six Months Under Proposed Measure

Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic could receive additional cash payments of $2,000 a month under a proposed measure.

Democratic Representatives Tim Ryan of Ohio and RO Khanna of California introduced the “Emergency Money for People Act”. It would give a $2,000 check payment to Americans 16 and over for at least six months. These monthly cash payments would continue until the employment to population ratio for people ages 16 and older is greater than 60%.

Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive at least $4,000 per month. Qualifying families with children will receive an additional $500 per child – families will receive funds for up to three children.

Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed would also be eligible.

Those who were not eligible in 2019 or 2018 but would be eligible in 2020, could submit at least two consecutive months of paychecks to verify income eligibility.

The Emergency Money for the People Act also expands the program to millions more Americans who were excluded from the CARES cash rebates – such as college students and adults with disabilities who are still claimed as a dependent. The individual will receive the payment and their parent or guardian will receive the dependent credit

Comments

comments