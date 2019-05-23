‘American Taliban’ Released From Federal Prison in Terre Haute

A California man dubbed the ‘American Taliban’ was released from Thursday morning from a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

John Walker Lindh, 38, was arrested in Afghanistan after the U.S. Invasion. He pleaded guilty to fighting with the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks. Lindh, who was captured in Afghanistan in 2001, told U.S. Forces why he decided to join the Taliban, saying “My heart became attached to them”.

Initially, Lindh was to serve a 20-year sentence, but is getting out early for good behavior. He is among the first of more than 100 terrorist offenders set to be let go in the next five years.

The family of Mike Spann, who was killed during a Taliban prison uprising, openly objected to Lindh’s early release. Spann’s daughter, Alison Spann, sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to stop Lindh’s release.

Under his terms of release, the former prisoner will not be permitted to go online or own a device that can access the internet without permission from his probation officer.

