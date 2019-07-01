American Red Cross Receives $10K Gift From Duke Energy

The American Red Cross is receiving thousands of dollars from Duke Energy in support of disaster relief.

The $10,000 funding will help provide food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning, and other assistance during disasters, including everyday home fires and the recent storms that tore through the state on June 15th.

“This donation will go to support disasters both big and small,” said Theo Boots, executive director for the Southeast Indiana chapter. “We are so grateful to have such supportive community partners who help make our work possible.”

The American Red Cross will continue to help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises across the country

Donations go to support disasters both big and small. People interested in donating can visit: redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or stop by their local chapter office.

Comments

comments