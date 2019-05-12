American Airlines Pilot Charged With Triple Murder

An American Airlines pilot faces charges for a triple murder in 2015.

Officers in Kentucky arrested Christian Martin shortly after he arrived at Louisville International Airport Saturday.

Martin is being charged in connection with the murder of a husband and wife and their neighbor.

A grand jury indicted Martin on Friday on three counts of murder and one count of arson, among other charges.

“I hope this is a day that brings some justice, and we are just thankful we can be a small part of that,” said Andy Beshear.

Martin will be returned to Christian County to await trial and a judge has ordered he be held without bond.

