AMC Theatres Pushes Back Reopening Date

AMC Theatres won’t be opening its movie theater doors to the public until the end of July.

The company announced on Monday that the new reopening date was being pushed back to July 30.

According to the company’s statement, the delayed reopening date will align with new releases such as Disney’s Mulan and Warner Bros’ TENET.

