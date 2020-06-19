AMC Requires Guests to Wear Masks Inside Theatres

AMC Theatres announced Friday it is reversing its masking policy. As theatres reopen on July 15, the company says it will require all guests nationwide to wear masks upon entering.

Customers who do not bring their own masks can purchase one for $1 at an AMC theatre box.

Those who are unwilling to wear a mask will not be admitted or allowed to stay.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, Europe, and throughout the world with one thousand theatres and 11,000 screens.

Below, AMC Theatres CEO and President Adam Aron issued the following statement today:

