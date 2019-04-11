Ambulance Crashes on I-69 in Henderson County

Authorities responded to a wreck involving an AMR vehicle in Henderson Thursday morning. The wreck happened around 7 a.m. on I-69, south of 425.

Authorities say Edward Hauenstein of Newburgh and his partner Julie Rizen of Newburgh were coming back from a patient transfer from Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

44News is told Hauenstein fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. Hauenstein overcorrected and crashed through the guardrail.

Both subjects were treated for minor injuries at St. Vicent’s Hospital.

Comments

comments