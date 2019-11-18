Ambassador Travel Helping ‘Cops Connecting With Kids’

Travel Expert Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins us on Monday’s.

This morning Connie was excited to announce the departure of 99 area students and members of the local law enforcement to Disney World.

Her staff at Ambassador Travel have been working with the group the last couple of years securing airfare for the outreach trip.

She joined us today to discuss this life changing trip these students get to enjoy and what they learn along the way.

