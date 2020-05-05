Amazon Submits Permit Location Application for Former FedEx Distribution Center

Less than a minute

One of the nation’s online retailer is looking to invest in a distribution center in Vanderburgh County.

On April 30, Amazon submitted an Improvement Location Permit Application with Area Plan Commission,

The application is for the former FedEx Distribution Center on Foundation Ave.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time surrounding Amazon’s plan.

