AMA Calls for Nationwide Ban on All E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products

The American Medical Association is calling for a total ban on all e-cigarettes and vaping products.

This ban is in response to the increasing reports of vaping-associated lung illnesses across the country. At this time, there have been more than 2,000 reported illnesses and more than 40 deaths, four of those deaths confirmed in Indiana.

The AMA has pushed for stringent policies aimed at protecting the nation’s youth. That includes banning all flavored tobacco products, raising the minimum purchase age for tobacco products to 21, and parity in the advertising and marketing restrictions between e-cigarettes and combustible products.

Two weeks ago, officials from the Center for Disease Control announced a breakthrough in the search for the cause of the vaping-related lung outbreak. The compound, called Vitamin E acetate, was found in the lungs of 29 patients. The chemical compound is also found in the liquid from electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices. CDC says Vitamin E is the “very strong culprit” behind the outbreak.

According to AMA, a total of 570,000 kids are current e-cigarettes users.

