Alyssa Shepherd Sentenced; Guilty on Three Counts of Reckless Homicide

The woman charged with killing three children and injuring a fourth after running a school bus stop arm has received a sentence.

Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to four years in the Department of Correction, three years of home monitoring, three years probation and a ten-year license suspension.

A sentencing hearing for Shepherd took place Wednesday afternoon, where she faced up to 21.5 years in prison. Her family was asking for a lesser sentence.

Shepherd was found guilty on three counts of reckless homicide, one count of criminal recklessness and one count of passing an extended stop arm.

The child who survived the deadly crash, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday, according to his parents. The boy suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries and had undergone two surgeries as of Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum.

This sentence sets a precedent for school bus safety across the nation.

While Shepherd’s family has not made a statement on the incident, the mother of the three children killed said she’s glad justice was served.

Because of this incident, today’s laws are stricter.

The “Max Strong Law” Passed last spring now allows prosecutors to charge drivers with the equivalent of a DUI if they get caught passing an extended stop arm of a school bus.

