Alyssa Shepherd Files Notice of Appeal

The woman who was sentenced to four years in the Department of Correction, three years of home monitoring, three years probation and a 10-year license suspension for a 2018 crash that killed three siblings while they were getting on their school bus has filed an appeal.

The Fulton County Prosecutor says the appeal was filed for both Alyssa Shepherd’s conviction and sentencing, according to WSBT.

On October 30, 2018, Shepherd was driving the vehicle that hit four children, killing three and seriously injuring another. Police said Shepherd passed the school bus, which had stopped for the children to board and had its stop arm extended.

In October of 2019, Shepherd’s trial began and a jury convicted her of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury.

The family of the three victims pushed hard for a bill that increased penalties for drivers who disregard flashing red lights and stop arms on school buses. It became state law on July 1.

As a result of the new law, people can now face up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine for passing a school bus with a stop arm out.

