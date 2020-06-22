Almost Everything to Reopen in Kentucky by June 29

Kentucky is closer to fully reopening its economy. During his live press conference Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear says everything in the Commonwealth will be open in some capacity.

On June 29, people in groups as large as 50 will be able to get together, bars and restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity, Kentucky Kingdom will reopen, and large events like weddings, conferences, and concerts can resume at partial capacity.

“Next Monday, just about everything in the commonwealth will be open, from bars, wedding venues, public pools and even Kentucky Kingdom,” Beshear said. “It has been a long road dealing with this virus. But by following medical guidelines we have gone from a time when our cases were doubling every week, to a point where we are safely beginning to reopen businesses and our economy.”

Beshear said he will announce on Wednesday the state’s plan to reopen schools.

Currently, Kentucky is reporting 13,839 statewide coronavirus cases and 526 statewide deaths. At least 3,534 have recovered and 352,215 tests have been administered. Related content: Kentucky Up to 13,839 COVID-19 Cases, 526 Total Deaths

