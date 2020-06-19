Almost 400 New Coronavirus Cases in Indiana; 23 New COVID-19 Deaths

There were 389 new cases of coronavirus announced in Indiana on Friday by the state health department, bringing Indiana’s total number of positive cases to 41,746.

An additional 23 deaths were also announced on Friday, totaling 2,327 Indiana residents who have died of COVID-19.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), a total number of 392,887 tests have been recorded to date, up from 384,722 since Thursday’s report.

ISDH said statewide Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacity remained stead as of Friday:

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

