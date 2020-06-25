Almost 1.5 Million More Americans Apply for Unemployment Benefits

Almost 1.5 million more Americans (1.48 million) filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending June 20, showing that many are still seeking out government assistance due to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the United States Department of Labor, those 1.54 million new unemployment claims push the total number of claims filed since the pandemic began past 47 million.

States that saw the biggest decline in claims include Florida, down 25,863, and Oklahoma, a decline of 20,788. Texas saw the biggest jump at 4,219.

31,885 new claims were filed across Indiana.

In Kentucky, 24,628 more unemployment claims were filed.

46,005 new claims were filed in the State of Illinois.

